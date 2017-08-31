Home Newsletter Dyson International’s FDI proposal gets DIPP nod

    Dyson International’s FDI proposal gets DIPP nod

    By  
    -
    SHARE

    Two foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals, including that of consumer durables manufacturer , have received regulatory clearances, an official statement said on Wednesday.

    Dyson International's FDI proposal gets DIPP nod
    Another proposal belonging to MM Retail Private was given a post facto approval for FDI pursuant to direction from the Reserve Bank of India for conducting single brand retail trading

    According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry statement, a proposal from Dyson International to carry out single brand retail business in India was approved by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion () on August 29.

    UK-based consumer durables giant Dyson plans to set up retail stores and research and development (R&D) facilities in India.

    Another proposal belonging to was given a post facto approval for FDI pursuant to direction from the Reserve Bank of India for conducting single brand retail trading.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR