Dyson International’s FDI proposal gets DIPP nod

Two foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals, including that of consumer durables manufacturer Dyson International, have received regulatory clearances, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry statement, a proposal from Dyson International to carry out single brand retail business in India was approved by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on August 29.

UK-based consumer durables giant Dyson plans to set up retail stores and research and development (R&D) facilities in India.

Another proposal belonging to MM Retail Private was given a post facto approval for FDI pursuant to direction from the Reserve Bank of India for conducting single brand retail trading.