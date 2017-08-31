Patanjali to introduce packaged drinking water ‘Divya Jal’

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. is preparing to launch packaged drinking water under the brand name ‘Divya Jal’, and yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s spokesperson S.K. Tijarawala on Wednesday said the goal is to provide a healthy and economically prized product that can be accessed by every class of society.

“Our product is focusing on ‘from masses to the classes’. As everyone has their own standard of living. Our goal will be to provide a pure, secure, healthy and economical product so that every section of the society is able to get their hand on our product. It will have multiple packaging,” Tijarawala told ANI over the phone.

According to a ANI report: He added that the product will also be supplied in large quantities at marriages and other formal ceremonies.

“We are assuring that ‘Divya Jal’ is highly safe and of good quality at best economical price. It is a matter of credibility. Every possible measure will be taken to curb the environmental pollution. We will consider the packaging and lead in that way. Safety of environment is our priority,” he was further quoted by ANI as saying.

Packaged Himalayan drinking water is about to be the latest entrant in the ever-increasing list of products launched by yoga guru Ramdev’s ‘Patanjali’ Ayurveda Limited.

Divya Jal, sourced from the foothills of the Himalayas, is set to enter the markets of North India this Diwali.

The product would be available nationwide over three to six months, but Tijarawala refused to disclose its price.

The bottling of the water will begin at the Patanjali’s factories in Haridwar and Lucknow.

The plant has been bottling drinking water under Patanjali Ayurveda’s sister concern Patanjali Gramodyog, but was not being sold in the market.

The sales target for 2018-19 is set at Rs. 1,000 crore.

With rapid expansion in the product range, Patanjali will also begin sale of branded apparel for men, women and kids under the brand name Paridhan, from April 2018.