Milestone moment for Soch with the launch of its 100th store

Soch, the one-stop destination for all your ethnic needs, celebrated a landmark occasion in its retail history with the launch of its 100th store in the country, in the city of Hyderabad. The store, located at the Inorbit Mall, is also Soch’s ninth outlet in the city.

This launch marks an important step in the brand’s attempt to establish its footprint not only in the burgeoning retail market in the city but also reinforce its pan-India presence. Soch currently has stores across 39 cities including metros like Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Soch also retails through shop-in-shops across Shoppers Stop and Central, and online on its own captive website www.soch.in and across other e commerce portals including Myntra, Flipkart, Abof, Ajio, Paytm and Voonik.

Commenting on the launch of the 100th store, Co-founder and CEO, Soch, Vinay Chatlani said, “It has been an incredible journey for the brand, from opening our first outlet of 600 sq.ft. in Forum, Bangalore to crowning the century at the Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad. Both malls are among the top malls of the country and once again reaffirm Soch’s commitment to excellence that has been the hallmark of this journey.”

The brand has 100 EBOs and 47 LFS stores currently operational in the country. Future expansion plans entail a move towards more unrepresented markets like Tier II cities, while at the same time, enhancing its presence in major metros as well. While the South and West have been traditional strongholds for Soch, the roadmap ahead not only includes reinforcing its hold there, but also actively developing a North and East footprint with its entry into NCR and opening our first store in Kolkata by the festive season. Soch’s expected sales for the financial year 2017-18 is estimated to be at Rs 425 crore. The vision is to open about 30-40 new stores every year. Additionally it plans to kick off its international presence this financial year.