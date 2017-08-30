Juicy Couture watches debut in India exclusively with Amazon Fashion

Marking its entry to India, the iconic womenswear label Juicy Couture has clocked in exclusively with Amazon Fashion, launching its premium line of watches.

According to a ANI report: The entire range of over 100 Juicy Couture watches will be available for one-day or two-day guaranteed delivery through Amazon’s membership program Prime.

Fashion Head, Amazon, Arun Sirdeshmukh was quoted by ANI as saying, “We have been continuously striving to expand our premium watch brands portfolio offering a wide selection from renowned brands that have strong fashion equity in the market and are high on aspirational value. As a trend setter, Juicy Couture has a distinct identity and we are delighted to exclusively add Juicy Couture Watches to our branded portfolio.”

“We believe this launch will give further boost to this segment as we continue to make iconic fashion brands more accessible to our customers,” he was further quoted by ANI as saying.

Known for its signature LA style to women all over the world, Juicy Couture is a glitzy and fun lifestyle brand. Embracing its LA heritage, Juicy discovers the couture in the every day and delivers an element of surprise in all of its designs.

Since the start of 2017, Amazon Fashion launched iconic brands like Under Armour, Marks & Spencer, Mothercare, Michael Kors among others and its growing selection includes Aeropostale, Emporio Armani, Versus by Versace, Swarovski, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Furla, Replay, Fitflop and many more.

Amazon is constantly exploring new innovations in technology to enhance the customer experience online. In addition to providing customers with an intuitive search and browse experience, Amazon Fashion has further elevated the experience by allowing customers to shop seamlessly for their favourite brands using the ‘Top Brands’ filter and also recently launched ‘auto-exchange’ feature.

Customers ordering fashion items from Amazon benefit from its unlimited shelf space enabling increased stock availability, free returns and a wide range of convenient delivery options including unlimited one-day delivery with Amazon Prime.