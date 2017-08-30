IKEA to set up distribution centre in Pune; in talks with various state govts to source wood

IKEA to set up distribution centre in Pune; in talks with various...

Swedish furniture major IKEA said it is in talks with a number of state governments for sourcing wood for furniture even as it is setting up a large facility in Pune for stocking goods.

According to a PTI report: The states include Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and north eastern states.

“Today raw material is a biggest challenge for furniture in India. Wood (procurement) is a bit challenge. We are working with the state governments here (Telangana), Karnataka, Maharashtra and in Northeast to see how the government can help to find the wood,” Deputy Country Manager, IKEA India, Patrik Antoni was quoted by PTI as saying.

As per the commitment the firm has made to the Centre, by 2022 as much as 30 per cent of their products they sell in India will be sourced locally.

READ MORE: IKEA begins recruitment process in Hyderabad; to hire around 7,500 women workers by 2030

“We are setting up large facility in Pune which will be our distribution centre. By November the warehouse in Pune will be ready. It is a rented facility. We will have a 10,000 sq.mts. facility where we will stock the products,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

To a query, he said GST will not have any negative impact on the stores and ease the inter-state goods movement.

READ MORE: IKEA: Mixing furniture and food into a bumper retailing proposition

IKEA is currently exporting goods worth euro 325 million from India, of which 70 per cent constitutes textiles.

On the progress of Hyderabad store, Antoni said the total investment on the store would be Rs 1,000 crore including land cost.

ALSO READ: IKEA to open 1,000-seater restaurant in Hyderabad store

The Swedish company said it will recruit about 800 people for the store, including 120 for the 1,000-seater restaurant that is coming up along with the outlet here by next year.

“By the end of September we will have 100 co-workers by the end of December, we will be around 300 to 400 and then within three months of the store opening we will go up to 800. Of this 100 will be at the management level,” he further told PTI.

READ MORE: IKEA’s pre-launch plans: Setting up pop-up stores in India

In May 2013, the Government allowed the Swedish furniture major to invest Rs 10,500 crore for setting up single brand retail stores.

IKEA was one of the first companies in India to be allowed 100 per cent FDI in retail.