Purvi Joshi, VP- Sourcing and International Business, The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd

Purvi Joshi has been part of the core foundation team of Being Human clothing that was put on the global map in 2012 by Mandhana Industries Ltd, the global licensee for designing, marketing and distributing the clothing line.

She has been with the brand ever since its inception.

Her journey in the garment industry has enhanced her expertise in design, merchandising, sourcing and overall business development over the course of 18 years.

Amalgamating this with her varied international outlook achieved from travelling to various fashion capitals, Purvi has put her best foot forward in expanding the overall reach of Being Human Clothing, driving the brand to sell at over 500 point-of sales across 15 countries currently.