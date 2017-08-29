Paytm Mall launches India’s largest mall in an app

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd has launched India’s largest online mall ahead of this year’s festive season. The company has refreshed its new app featuring 1,000 brand stores and 15,000 brand-authorized retailers selling over 65 million products. In a first-of-its-kind brand-led online shopping experience, Paytm Mall has enabled customers to browse these brand stores on their Paytm Mall app and place an order, which will then be delivered by their nearest brand-authorized local retailer.

Paytm Mall is on a mission to become technology partner of brands and offline retailers, enabling them to set up stores online. This will enhance the earning potential of the retailers and lead to new employment opportunities, while retaining the trust and convenience associated with online shopping. The company is partnering with local shopkeepers and brands in their fight against large online monolithic retailers. The platform aims to play a critical role in the lives of these retail partners, helping them enhance their retail potential by leveraging the power of mobile and generating additional sales.

The company has enabled a brand-led user experience by enabling customers to explore exclusive and authorized stores of their favorite brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Oppo, Sony, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Philips, Puma, Allen Solly, Lee, Pepe, Levi’s, Vero Moda, Van Heusen, Woodland, Catwalk, Sketchers, Red Tape, Crocs and Fossil among others. Consumers will be able to see details of the nearby brand authorised stores and local shopkeepers who can deliver products to their pin codes. The Paytm Mall app will also feature a new home screen, which is easier to navigate and discover products. Customers and businesses can also enter their GSTIN number while placing an order, and receive the necessary details on their respective invoices that can be used to claim tax credit later.

The Indian retail market is unevenly distributed, with consumers in big cities getting access to major brands, while smaller cities have limited or no access to trusted branded products. As these consumers don’t have access to stores where they can buy genuine products, the demand for branded goods has created a massive grey market that tricks unsuspecting individuals by selling them counterfeit and fake products. In order to offer a trusted shopping experience across the country, Paytm Mall has guaranteed branded products across 19,000 pincodes. Customers can now buy genuine products controlled and acknowledged by the brand and receive warranty, servicing, installation and other necessary support similar to an offline brand store shopping experience.

COO, Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha said, “Indian consumers can now shop for genuine products from a mall bigger and better than any other. Our mission is to build the trusted shopping platform where consumers can buy genuine products and get them delivered from their neighborhood brand authorized local retailer. There are two broad business models for ecommerce: One is to become the technology partner of every retailer and second is to be a large retailer yourself. Our approach supports the first business model. We believe working with a million retailers is a much bigger purpose than creating one single, large online retailer. We invite shopkeepers and brands looking to build technology-integrated businesses to partner with us. We are on a mission to create India’s largest trusted retail ecosystem.”

Paytm Mall is equipping brand-authorized retailers with technology by opening Brand Stores on its mall. These stores allow brands to control inventory, promotions and return and replacement policies, expanding their reach to nearly every city in the country. This has helped millions of customers to have access to online brand stores and the largest and most comprehensive catalog to shop online.