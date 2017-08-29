Starbucks to close online store; focus on mobile technology

Starbucks has announced that it will be shuttering its online business. The coffee giant is clearing the stock by offering up to 50 per cent discount.

The company will close its online store on October 1 and will focus on mobile technology.

Starbucks’ online store sells items such as glasses, mugs, coffee brewers, and espresso makers, in addition to coffee, tea, and beverage syrups. People will still be able to buy items currently sold online at third-party sellers like Amazon and Starbucks’ grocery partners.

In July, Starbucks announced it was closing all 379 Teavana retail stores, saying that they’re struggling and would likely continue doing so. Many of those stores are located in malls, where traffic has been declining. A majority of stores will close by spring in 2018.