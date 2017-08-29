Restaurant sector to grow aggressively in India

India’s restaurant sector, currently pegged at Rs 3,09,110 crore (US $48 billion) and growing at a CAGR of 10 per cent to Rs 4,98,130 crore by 2021 as Tier II and III regions are set to drive growth.

Apart from Indian cuisine, Indian filter coffee is also making a comeback with pan-India growth plans as the Coffee Board of India plans a marketing and branding push to expand this niche market.

“Our vision is to create a pure Indian filter coffee. By next year, we will have modern, clean, cool and affordable Coffee Houses across India offering Indian filter coffee and snacks. Till now, India has been a tea country, my objective is to also make it coffee country,” CEO & Secretary, Coffee Board of India, Srivatsa Krishna.

Founder and Managing Director, Massive Restaurants which owns Farzi Cafe, Zorawar Kalra said: “We are an important industry in India. The Indian restaurant market is 40 times that of Bollywood. The Indian food industry produces 2 per cent of India’s GDP and is second largest employer of human capital in after agriculture.

“As the Indian middle class is now spending more and more, food sector will automatically receive larger share out of their spending,” Kalra added.

North Indian is the highest preferred cuisine at 28 per cent followed by Chinese at 19 per cent and South Indian at 9 per cent. Many Indian restaurants are now also looking to expand to global markets apart from Britain in the fine dining space.