How M&S garnered 32 million lingerie consumers worldwide

Established in 1884, Marks & Spencer has over 130 years of British heritage and takes pride in being special and different. It offers high quality, great value clothing, lingerie and beauty products.

The brand – which has partnered with Reliance in India – has a dedicated team of designers, technologists and product developers who focus on continually identifying new trends and developing stylish, innovative, high quality lingerie its customers will love.

Says Head of Design for Lingerie, Swim & Active, Soozie Jenkinson, “The Marks & Spencer lingerie range has something for everyone which is why we have 32 million lingerie customers around the world. We offer an extensive range of styles and designs so everyone can find that perfect fit.”

Product Portfolio

The brand’s current range offers stylish, modern and comfortable lingerie for all women.

“We have a vast variety of bras from everyday wear to solution pieces to innovative sports bras and even the luxurious Rosie in our Autograph range. We sell 60 million pairs of knickers a year and have an extensive sleepwear range as well,” she says.

In India, Marks & Spencer selles womenswear, lingerie, menswear, kidswear and beauty products.

“Innerwear features in lingerie, as well as menswear and kidswear. We do not breakdown the contribution of each product category,” Jenkinson explains.

She says that the innerwear range starts at Rs 499 for panties and can go up to Rs 1299, and Rs 799 for brassieres, up to Rs 2,799. In menswear, the starting range of innerwear is Rs 999, and this can go up to Rs 1,999.

“For Autumn Winter 2017, the lingerie journey continues a love affair with lighter and softer construction of bras. Non-wired, non-padded and bralette styles are key, across soft and plush fabrics with decorative prints and embellished designs,” says Jenkinson.

Innovative Products

Performance and comfort are a key consideration for under layers and include innovations developed to move with consumers at every turn so that underwear keeps up with the customers increasingly active lifestyle.

“Our collection at M&S is 100 per cent own brand and exclusive to us. The design and technical team work hand-in-hand to constantly launch new innovations our customers will love – every piece of lingerie has been carefully selected & developed for the ultimate in comfort and fit,” explains Jenkinson.

Primary Markets

In India, Marks & Spencer has an established presence in key Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. It also has store presence across 17 secondary cities in India.

“We have 58 stores in India including 54 stores in leading shopping malls and 4 stores on high streets,” says Jenkinson.

Online Retail

“Through our online presence on Myntra, Amazon and AJIO we are already able to serve 500 cities across India. We will continue to evaluate new markets and open stores in the best locations,” Jenkinson says.

“Online continues to be a growth area for us,” she adds. However, the brand is yet to establish its own store online in India.