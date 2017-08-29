H&M to foray into East India; open first outlet in Kolkata

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, the international retailer known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way will open its first store in Kolkata at Woodburn Central Mall. Spread across more than 18,000 sq.ft. and extending over two floors the store will open on Saturday, September 23 at 11:00 am.

Presenting a wide selection of latest trends and timeless classics, H&M will offer women’s, men’s, teenagers and children’s apparels and accessories, footwear and lingerie.

“We are delighted to open our first store in Kolkata just in time for the festivities. We look forward to exceed customer expectations with our varied range of inspiring fashion that lets them explore their personal style” said Country Manager, H&M India, Janne Einola.

Those in queue before 11:00 am on the opening day can expect fun surprises and foot tapping music. The first three fashionistas will be rewarded with H&M gift cards worth Rs 10,000 Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively, while the next 300 fashion lovers in queue will receive gift cards worth Rs 500.

H&M currently operates 17 stores across India, the store at Woodburn Central Mall marks the brands entry in East India and will be one of the 9 new stores planned for Autumn 2017. The brand has also announced its shop online launch for 2018.