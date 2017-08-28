Sudhir Gupta, Head of Buying & Merchandising, ITC Limited – Lifestyle Retailing Business

Sudhir Gupta is a dynamic fashion and retail business professional with 25 years of enriched experience in reputed international and Indian brands in the lifestyle and fashion industry.

He has wide experience in fashion value chain covering lifestyle, apparels, accessories, home textiles and hard-goods sectors.

He has been in leadership roles with hands on experience in strategy and operations in the areas of merchandising, category and product management, product development, global sourcing and supply chain, business development, establishing and heading multi-country operations, systems & processes and team development and coaching.

During these years, Gupta has had the privilege of working with customers in luxury, premium and mid segments spread across North America, EU and India.