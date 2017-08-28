Big Boy Toyz launches clothing line

Big Boy Toyz (BBT), a leading player in the pre-owned exotic car segment in India, has launched its clothing line reflecting its brand mantra ‘simplified exuberance’.

In association with Gennex India, the brand launched its collection at the Next Gen fashion show 2017.

Commenting on the collection, which was unveiled on Friday, Founder and Managing Director at Big Boy Toyz, Jatin Ahuja said in a statement: “Big Boy Toyz has established its dominance as the comprehensive, one-stop destination where buyers are guaranteed the best quality and most impeccable service while buying their dream cars. Extending the same level of quality standards, we decided to launch our exclusive clothing line which is an ideal amalgamation of classy sportiness and elegance”.

Earlier this month, the brand ventured into merchandise with its perfume range Big Boy Toyz – Gold Edition.