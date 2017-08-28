Gillette India reports 20.39 per cent fall in net profit

Gillette India reported a 20.39 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 37.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended June, pulled down by volatile trade conditions.

According to a PTI report: The company, which follows July-June financial year, said its income slipped 10.14 per cent to Rs 442.49 crore.

However, for the full year to June 2017, its net profit rose 27 per cent to Rs 253.08 crore, helped by continued focus on productivity and cost efficiency.

Income inched up to Rs 1,826.06 crore from Rs 1,811.44 crore a year ago, due to liquidity crunch in the second quarter and trade de-stocking ahead of GST in the fourth quarter.