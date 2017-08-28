KAI Group forays into Indian market; opens first outlet at Select CityWalk

KAI Group, a global company headquartered in Japan with a rich heritage and history of commitment to quality and innovation over 800 years, has announced the launch of its first exclusive store, ‘KAI Shop’ in India. The outlet is located at a premium shopping destination – Select CITYWALK in New Delhi.

Spread over 381 sq. ft., KAI shop is a housewares and beauty care shop which predominately offers a diverse range of Japanese products. The portfolio consists of ‘KAI Shun’, ‘KAI Seki Magoroku’ and select 100 products of the company. KAI is also the exclusive distributor for Vita Craft and is introducing their products through this store in the country.

Speaking at the KAI Shop launch, CEO & President, KAI Group, Koji Endo said, “We are glad to announce the launch of our first ‘KAI Shop’ outlet in India. KAI Group is the only cutlery-related manufacturer developing more than 10,000 products in cooking, grooming, beauty care, and medical fields. With our new range, we have plans to launch five outlets in key metros by 2022 and will increase dealings at general stores in other areas of India, too. We are also aiming to increase our sales more than three times of the present, 300 crore Japanese yen by 2022.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the store, Managing Director, KAI India, Rajesh Pandya said,” Quality, brand trust, and price remains paramount while making purchase decisions in India. KAI is well positioned to address these diverse needs with its cutting edge range of products that are high on quality and come with KAI’s industry defining assurance.”

KAI Group is the only cutlery-related manufacturer developing more than 10,000 products in cooking, grooming, beauty care, and medical fields. KAI’s strength lies in manufacturing, R&D, and distribution of its products globally. KAI Group enjoys a strong presence in over 7 international markets across the globe and has manufacturing facilities in over 5 countries including India. The Company is known for delivering top quality products to a large number of customers through its network in the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia.

India is a key market for KAI and sees a lot of growth potential in the country. The company is looking to make an investment of Rs 175 crore over the next three years. The company has already established its manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan in 2016 aligning itself with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision. The state of the art facility spread over 30,000 square feet, manufactures all products initially for Northern India and with future plans to expand the production further to cover pan India.