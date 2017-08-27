Priyank Sukhija to up restaurant count to 30 by December; open Cafe JLWA in Toronto

The invincible restaurateur Priyank Sukhija – with his numerous and varied establishments – has changed the way people dine and drink in the Capital. Most Delhiites and Mumbaikars probably have dined, wined or partied at one of his almost two dozen establishments spread over the geography and culinary chronology of the cities.

The ace restaurateur is now planning to take the industry by storm by introducing new restaurants like Cafe JLWA and Daily Dose, night club Conclusion and expanding his wings further by opening more outlets of his existing brands.

Explaining the concept of his new restaurants, Owner, CEO and MD, First Fiddle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, Priyank Sukhija told Indiaretailing, “In September, we will be bringing in a new brand called Cafe JLWA. It is a new kind of a restaurant, something that we have never tried before with food and cocktails. The outlets will be opening at Bandra in Mumbai and at Janpath in Delhi simultaneously.”

Cafe JLWA in Mumbai spans over 5,000 sq.ft area whereas Delhi it houses at about 4,000 sq.ft. Area, The food served will be a fusion of European and Indian cuisine.

“I am also working on another brand – Daily Dose. I have already taken a location in Mumbai which spans over 14,000 sq.ft whereas we are scouting for a place in Delhi. The restaurant is going to be more approachable to everybody and it is easy on pocket. The first outlet of Daily Dose will be opening by this year-end in Mumbai. Cost of every dish at Daily Dose will start from Rs 250 onwards and drinks in the cocktail menu will be 20-30 per cent cheaper as compared to our other restaurants,” revealed Sukhija.

He further added, “I am also introducing a nightclub by the name Conclusion in JW Marriott which will be opened by December this year.”

Apart from that, Sukhija is opening Lord Of The Drinks in Kamla Mills, Mumbai which spans around 18,000 sq.ft. area. He is also coming up with Lord Of The Drinks in Pune.

Sukhija said that First Fiddle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd is looking forward to raise Rs 100 crore by March from HNI investors to aid the expansion plans.

Apart from CoCo model, Sukhija is also planning to introduce his FoCo model to operate his restaurants.

“All of my restaurants are company-owned. But Warehouse Cafe, Openhouse Cafe and Townhouse Cafe are the three brands are open to franchise options. We have already signed a franchisee deal for Warehouse Cafe in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow,” revealed Sukhija.

He further added, “We have almost finalized a franchise deal for JLWA in Toronto. We are planning to enter San Francisco or London by next year. We want to expand further but at present our hands are too full in Mumbai.”

First Fiddle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd is looking forward to clock between Rs 250-300 crore revenue and for next year the target can go up to Rs 400 crore.

At present, Sukhija owns 25 restaurants namely – Lord Of The Drinks (6 outlets), Warehouse Cafe (2 outlets), Teddy Boy (2 outlets), Tamasha (2 outlets), Flying Saucer (4 outlets), Openhouse Cafe, Townhouse Cafe, Lazeez Affaire (2 outlets), Lutyen’s Cocktail House , OTB, RPM, Cafe Southall and Maasha.