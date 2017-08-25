Surabhi Agrawal, Head of Merchandising, Crocs India Pvt Ltd

Surabhi Agrawal has been part of the retail industry for nine years now.

Prior to joining Crocs, Surabhi Agrawal was associated with footwear brand Clarks, retail chain Max – a part of Dubai based Landmark Group – in buying, merchandising and sourcing roles.

She graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology in a design course that specialises in designing footwear and leather carriables.

Thereafter, she started her professional journey as a designer with an export house, creating leather goods for brand like Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Replay and Diesel. This product knowledge and experience came in handy in her B&M roles later.