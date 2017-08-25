Manjilas Double Horse introduces coconut milk

For close to 6 decades, Manjilas Double Horse has been in the mainstream providing food products, packed with highly nutritional and quality ingredients. Being a lead player in the national and international market, the brand has always strived to come up with food products that are tasty, healthy and convenient. Double Horse is now adding one more unique SKU – Double Horse Coconut Milk.

Coconut milk is a highly nutritional fluid extracted from grated coconut kernel. Apart from providing nourishment to hair and skin, coconut milk helps to prevent cholesterol, arthritis, anaemia, heart attack etc. It also has got the properties that could prevent cancer. In addition to its nutrients and awesome taste, coconut milk usage aids in managing blood sugar levels and weight loss. Coconut Milk is lactose free and hence can be used as a milk substitute by those with Lactose intolerance.

Double Horse coconut milk is sterilized with permitted stabilizing agent for long shelf life. Double Horse uses high quality coconuts from the genuine farmers in Kerala and state of the art machineries to produce this fresh and pure coconut milk. Coconut Milk, being an inevitable ingredient in almost all food recipes of Kerala and other cuisines, this comes out as a healthy, tasty and convenient option for the today’s consumer who is freed from the hassles of effort and time. The company expects the demand for coconut milk to grow in the days to come owing to emergence of dual income households, rapid urbanisation, paucity of time and due to the need of today’s consumer for stress free cooking.

Double Horse Coconut milk is 100 per cent natural. It does not contain any artificial flavouring substances. The product was officially launched by Padma Shri Shobhana, renowned actor and the celebrity brand ambassador of Double Horse. Manjilas Group Chairman Sajeev Manjila, Director –Santosh Manjila and GM – Sales & Marketing, Sunil P. Krishnan addressed the gathering.

Double horse coconut milk comes in a 400 ml can priced at Rs 128 and will be available in all leading supermarkets , hypermarkets and retail stores in India and abroad.