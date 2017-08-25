Uflex unveils its revolutionary Aseptic Filling Machine – ASEPTO Smart 78

Flexible packaging major, Uflex, showcased its latest state-of-the-art aseptic filling machine – ASEPTO Smart 78.

ASEPTO Smart 78 is the first of its kind aseptic packaging machine to be introduced by UFLEX – the leading packaging and printing player in the country. This is a pivotal step by Uflex in enabling the SMART 78 LOGO-01PM’s Make-in-India vision.

As a part of expansion strategy, Uflex has forayed into the aseptic packaging solution under the brand name – ASEPTO. Featuring a six layered packaging innovation, ASEPTO is made of paperboard, aluminium and poly-ethylene to keep the products’ freshness and nutritional value preserved along with the increased shelf life.

Uflex manufactures the packaging solution through ASEPTO Smart 78 – the advanced machine which has a capacity of 7,800 packages per hour for pack sizes ranging from 100 ml, 125 ml, 160 ml and 200 ml slim packs. The machine comes with special tools for operation and maintenance of the machine. It has several other features such as advanced integration with PLC, less electronic parts, operational friendly and has the highest speed limits than any in its category.

President & CEO, New Business Initiative, Uflex, Ltd., Ashwani Kumar Sharma said, “We are proud to showcase, the most innovative and efficient Indian technology in the aseptic liquid packaging space. Brand ASEPTO, is the first locally manufactured product that has been developed keeping in mind the evolving needs for our customers promising – preservation, protection and promotion of products. Liquid packaging market today is growing at the rate of 17-18 per cent per annum and, is expected to double up in the next five years. The machine has been designed to cater to address this growing demand and further encourage the consumption of products that not only are fresh but, also are convenient and have an optimal shelf life.”