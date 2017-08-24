Bisleri goes local with regional language labels

India’s leading mineral water brand, Bisleri is all set to get local in different states of the country. With first of its kind move, Bisleri will soon be available with labels in regional languages. The first phase will see the regional labels being rolled out in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Maharashtra and UP.

The move aims to connect with the local people in different markets and help them to identify and relate to the brand in languages they understand.

Director of Marketing at Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Anjana Ghosh said, “India being a multilingual country, people prefer communication in their local language too. We intend to leverage this and connect with them in their mother tongue by launching labels in several local languages like Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Oriya and Assamese across the country, across our different SKUs. Labels in local languages will be emotionally appealing to consumers.”

“Also, consumers will be able to recognize the genuine Bisleri bottle and avoid buying counterfeit products or products which spell differently but look the same. A large number of consumers in our country are not comfortable with English. Bisleri bottles will carry brand name in both English and local language to ensure that the end consumer gets Bisleri when he asks for and does not mistake any other brand for Bisleri,” added Ghosh.