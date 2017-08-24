Deal Jeans to open 30 stores by this fiscal end; enter Dubai and Africa markets

Deal Jeans has opened a new store at Infiniti Mall, Malad, West Mumbai.

Crop tops, cold shoulder tops, denims with bling studs and beads, ripped denims and shorts are the varieties to choose from – all at great prices at the new outlet. Denim dresses are also on the display for some cool effect.

The stores also houses E2O Accessories.

Speaking at the launch, CEO, Deal Jeans, Apeksha Patel said, “We are planning to launch shoes under E2O Accessories and also looking forward to open separate stores for Deal Girls soon.”

The brand has by far 4 stores in Mumbai and 18 stores across India. Apart from this, the brand is present in all leading MBOs and LFS across the country. As far as presence in international waters is concerned, the brand has stores in Lebanon and plans to open soon in Africa and Dubai.

Deal Jeans has been growing on an average turnover growth of 40 per cent every year. The brand feels that there has been a soft impact of GST in the market where the momentùm has grown slow and now its back on the track.

Deal Jeans, which is planning to take its total store count to 30 by this fiscal end, is looking forward to clock a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in next five years.

(With inputs from Gurbir Singh Gulati)