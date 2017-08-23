Sanjay Pandey, Business Head, Clarks Future Footwear Pvt. Ltd, India

Sanjay Pandey is the Business Head of Clarks India. In his current role, he oversees Clarks business operations with regard to strategic marketing, product planning and assortment and new store launches with an intent to expand India and South East Asia business operations through strategic alliances.

Pandey carries a rich cross-functional business experience of over 22 years in the retail industry. Prior to joining Clarks, he has worked with some of the leading international brands like Levis and Adidas in the product and sales department. He joined Future Group in 2007 and over the years he rose to the level of Senior Vice President at Central – a chain of fashion department stores run by Future Group before being handpicked for the role of Business Head at Clarks Future Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

His strong retail experience coupled with expertise in product portfolio ideation and marketing has enabled him to lay the foundation of next level of growth for Clarks in the Indian subcontinent. He is a leader who not only possesses great business acumen but is also adept at making Clarks a leading footwear brand in line with Global brand vision and guidelines.

Pandey’s tryst with retail industry includes managing relationships and business across more than 200 international and Indian brands.