amanté to strengthen exclusive store network with 25 new outlets over 2 years

The Indian lingerie market has witnessed a major boom in the last decade, and is now considered to be one of the fastest moving categories in India with a growth of 15 per cent CAGR. One international intimate wear brand which is offering the discerning Asian consumer comfort, fashion and sensuality – all rolled into one tiny garment – is amanté.

amanté is a part of MAS Brands which is a subsidiary of MAS Holdings, South Asia’s largest supplier of niche market intimate wear. MAS Holdings fully integrated supply chain and design offices in New York, London & Hong Kong offer premium products set to the latest international trends and styling.

“Our target audience comprises of women between the ages of 22 and 40, who are more mindful of international fashion trends, and value quality. We provide a complete world of intimate wear including premium lingerie, sleepwear, activewear and swimwear to customers through our own stores,” says CEO, MAS Brands India Pvt Ltd, Vivek Mehta.

Product Innovations & Pricing

Unlike a lot of innerwear brands, amanté does not believe in staying static. The product keeps evolving along with the consumer.

“Wanderess, our latest collection, features a range of styles, including trendy designs such a front open, lace Racerback bra. The collection plays with a lot of textures and prints. We have also launched the latest fashion silhouette we have introduced Bralettes, which are easy slip on styles with the magic of lace,” says Mehta.

According to him, some of the most innovative products in amanté’s portfolio include Bodycraft – an ingenious range of body sculpting bras which have a Minimizer for full-figured women that is guaranteed to reduce cup size by 1 inch.

“Also in this range are bras that help in body contouring and support, with features such as seamless wings that smoothen the bulges,” he adds.

Brassieres can start from anywhere between Rs 445 and go up to Rs 1995, while panties start from as low as Rs 195 and can go up Rs 895.

Primary Markets

The brand has a pan India presence, something that will continue to be a focus point.

“As any other retail brand, most of our business comes from Metro and mini metros, but the next phase of growth is the Tier II cities,” adds Mehta.

The brand, which is counted amongst the top premium lingerie brands, is available in over 1,500 outlets across India. It’s available across channels in multi brand outlets, large format stores, online and at exclusive brand outlets.

Expansion Plans & E-Commerce

“amanté is strengthening its exclusive store network, a complete intimate wear destination offering all categories of lingerie, swim and activewear. We are also looking at 25 stores within the next years and aim to be present across all metros and major Tier II cities,” says Mehta.

“Online has been a major catalyst for us to gain market share and SOV amongst competition. We are a leading brand among most retailers and they have helped us reach all parts of the country with ease,” he concludes.