Sephora goes online exclusively only at sephora.nnnow.com

Sephora, the world’s largest beauty retailer is now available online in India at nnnow.com.

Sephora currently operates 12 stores in India across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, (many more to be launched soon) and with an additional national online launch, the brand will be able to reach beauty addicts all over the country.

The unification between online and offline stores and their combined strength using Omnichannel model, will allow consumers to find their favourite store in the area close by, place the order and either have it delivered to their location of choice or pick it up at the store if you’re around!

Sephora will present their complete offering online with special sections for makeup, skincare, fragrances, bath and body, haircare and accessories for women and men’s grooming. The e-store presents Sephora’s own range of makeup, skincare, bath and body, accessories and men’s grooming and several exclusive brands like Benefit, Makeup Forever, Becca, CoverFX, Smashbox, Stilla, Burts Bees, Boscia, Foreo, Percy & Reed etc.

The new e-store offers complete experience with distinct sections such as Bestsellers, Just Arrived, Weekly Specials, Recommended for You and Editor’s picks, making it easy to browse for seasoned and first time shoppers.The brand campaigns and visuals also instantly reflect on the e-store and sections like how to’s, special brand pages and shade sliders to match shades add to the user buying experience. The e-store is very simple and shopping-friendly to navigate and is optimized for smart phones and tablets.

COO, Sephora India, Vivek Bali says, “Sephora is constantly evolving its experiences for beauty enthusiasts. Our e-store encourages urban shopping in its true sense. But urban shopping is not just dominated by metro cities. We have received requests for Sephora products from many small towns and cities in India and with the combined omni reach of our stores and nnnow.sephora.com; we will be able to make these available across India. We are very excited with this new business and we will continue to add more features and products to grow rapidly in e-commerce.”