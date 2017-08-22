Leela Hara Krishna, DGM – Buying & Merchandising, Raymond Limited

Leela Hara Krishna has 17 years of retail experience with top retail -centric organisations.

He has extensive skills encompassing retail operations, business development, marketing, retail planning and merchandising. He has a unique distinction of being a part of luxury, premium and mass brands.

Post his hotel management, he started the career with ITC Wills Lifestyle in operations, and buying and merchandising in different capacities for 8 years.

After that, he moved to Brandhouse Retails and handled operations and buying before moving to Reliance brands. Post Reliance, he handled the high fashion women’s wear brand, Chemistry, as Business head before moving to Raymond.