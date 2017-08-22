Home Retail Blue Star receives orders worth over Rs 500 crore from various realty...

Blue Star receives orders worth over Rs 500 crore from various realty players

Air conditioner maker Blue Star has received orders worth over Rs 500 crore from various realty players across the country.

A Rs 160-crore MEP order from My Home Group in Hyderabad was awarded to the company

According to a PTI report: The company said it has received an MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) order of Rs 145 crore for Sands Infinit IT park project in Kochi Smart City.

A Rs 160-crore MEP order from My Home Group in Hyderabad was awarded to the company, Bluestar said in a BSE filing.

Besides, Oasis Realty gave an MEP order for Rs 157 crore towards a mixed-use project Tower A, Ritz-Carlton in Mumbai, it added.

Commenting on the order win, Managing Director, , was quoted by PTI as saying: “Urbanisation, growth in the construction industry, and smart cities, along with the increasing penetration of green buildings are driving the growth of MEP services in India.”