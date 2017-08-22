The Bling Stores launches its online portal offering ‘everyday affordable fashion’

With an aim to make every woman feel and look beautiful by bringing in trendy and stylish jewellery to them, The Bling Stores has recently launched its new portal www.theblingstores.com.

The new Bling Stores website features a collection of chic fashion accessories for women of all ages at affordable prices. The collection includes unique and elegant daily wear fashion accessories such as rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, anklets, bracelets, bangles, hair accessories, sunglasses and bralettes too.

On the launch of its new website, Chairman of The Bling Store, Raj Khatri said, “We believe in helping women feel beautiful every day. Our collections are unique, easy, elegant and reasonably priced. Our products can be purchased online starting from just Rs 200. The website has been designed in a way to encourage easy and convenient browsing and is also mobile friendly. We also offer an easy return and refund policy as well as COD for all our products. We have a very accessible customer service for any queries while purchasing.”

As part of the website launch offer The Bling Stores is offering its customers a 20 per cent off on all purchase for the entire month.