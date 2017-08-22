Shake Shack to open in Shanghai in 2019

After announcing in July that the first-ever Hong Kong location will open in 2018, plans are now underway for Shake Shack Inc. and its licensee, Maxim’s Caterers Limited, to open the first restaurant in mainland China by 2019.

Maxim’s Caterers Limited has more than 60 years of experience in food and retail as a diversified operator of full-service and quick-service restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops in Asia. As a highly respected and proven operator, Maxim’s is perfectly fit to bring Shake Shack to Shanghai and Shake Shack is proud to partner with Maxim’s Caterers Limited to open 25 total Shacks in Shanghai and East China through 2028.

Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day ‘roadside’ burger stand known for its 100 per cent all-natural Angus beef burgers and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no added hormones and no antibiotics ever), 100 per cent all-natural cage-free chicken (no antibiotics ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine (available at select locations) and more. Shake Shack’s fine dining heritage and commitment to premium ingredients, coupled with its fun and lively environment has earned the brand a cult-like following around the world.

“There’s incredible opportunity in China and I couldn’t think of a better place to begin this chapter of our story than Shanghai, a city that understands great brands, appreciates premium ingredients, and ultimately loves food,” said CEO of Shake Shack, Randy Garutti.

Garutti further revealed, “The city’s streets overflow with vibrant flavors and energy every day and we can’t wait to join Shanghai’s thriving food community.”

“I was first introduced to Chairman and Managing Director Michael Wu and Maxim’s in 2014, and as our relationship grew I became confident that they were the ideal partner to lead our expansion into Shanghai, a market that is key to the growth of our global brand,” said Vice President of Shake Shack Global Licensing, Michael Kark.

Kark further added, “I couldn’t be more proud to take this first step in our journey to bring Shake Shack from NYC to Shanghai.”

The menu will feature Shake Shack’s signature items including the ShackBurger, Shack-cago Dog, classic crinkle-cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard ice cream. In keeping with its mission to Stand For Something Good, Shake Shack intends to work with local purveyors and producers to create a one-of-a-kind Shack for the Shanghai community.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Shake Shack and introduce the brand to Shanghai and East China, following the announcement of taking the brand to Hong Kong,” said Chairman and Managing Director, Maxim’s Caterers Limited, Michael Wu.

Wu further added, “Our common value of providing a quality and lively dining experience through a dynamic team fuels our passion to serve the Shanghai community that appreciates great food and style.”