Morphy Richards brings its global range of products to India

Morphy Richards, a premium kitchen and home appliances brand has launched its global range of products namely Redefine, Prism and Total Control. With the launch of this products line Morphy Richards aims to capture the interest of the Indian audience through smart technology and innovative designs.

Redefine is the new premium, highly innovative product group by Morphy Richards. Driven by principles of innovation and providing exceptional quality, the range is designed to fulfill your need for brilliantly performing products that have equal aesthetic prowess. The USP of the range is the intelligent ThermoGlass technology that allows you to clearly see your bread being toasted/water being boiled to perfection.

Prism collection is a leading iconic design piece for those who do not worry about going against the crowd. The USP of the range is the most striking design with textured finish and vibrant colours and design which is sure to make a statement in the kitchen.

The smartest among the lot – the Total Control Collection – has a range of products enabling customers to prepare food just the way they like it. It uses Smart Response Technology which intelligently controls the motor in a variety of ways, providing the right level of power regardless of the mixture. It will enable cusotmers to effortlessly prepare everything from soups and sauces, pestos and cakes delivering exactly the right amount of power as and when you need it.

Priced between Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000 these products will be made available in the Indian market starting first week of September.

The company plans to go very selective in its retail network for Morphy Richards premium range. It is expected that the premium range will grow with a sales target of around Rs 100 crore in next three years.

Commenting on the launch, Chairman and Managing Director Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Shekhar Bajaj said, “Modern lifestyles call for modern homes and convenient living. That’s exactly what’s going to be on offer with global range of Morphy Richards. Their beautiful designs and smart response technology is sure to adorn your modern homes and give them an ultra-polished look.”

He further added, “These modern kitchen appliances will be in great demand and the company has done major distribution set up so that the brand can reach even the small towns in India.”

Speaking on the launch, Joint Managing Director Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Anant Bajaj said, “We are extremely excited to bring the unique global range of Morphy Richards to India. This range will be a one of its kind for the Indian consumers to experience. With the Indian luxury market getting more refined, luxury is no more about an apartment or a premium car. It is also getting reflected in wearable tech, premium electronic gadgets and modern comfort homes. Today’s consumers are more experimental when its comes to new products and are willing to try stylish and technologically sound products. This gives us immense opportunities for brands like ours. We hope to capitalize on this consumption drive, by continuously offering innovative products and smarter solution.

Bajaj Electical has licensing agreement with Morphy Richards since 2003 to make, sell market and distribute products under the brand name in India. And now, Bajaj’s agreement with Morphy Richards has been extended for another 5 years wherein the brand is looking to clock Rs 300 crore this fiscal.