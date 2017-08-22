Jockey celebrates 141 years of legacy with a unique pop-up museum

Jockey, the world’s best-loved and most-recognized innerwear brand, announces a unique pop-up museum to bring alive its legacy from the 25th to 27th of August at The Courtyard – Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore.

Founded in 1876, Jockey has a rich history as one of the apparel industry’s original pioneers and innovators. Whether it’s inventing the first-ever men’s brief in 1934, developing underwear for astronauts of NASA’s Apollo Mission in 1962, or setting benchmarks in the innerwear category with groundbreaking advertising, Jockey continues to define the industry.

The pop-up museum is to celebrate the history of Jockey and relive its incredible journey by bringing alive key milestones such as the invention of the brief in 1934, the revolutionary Y-front design of 1935, the ‘Cellophane Wedding’ in 1938 which was the world’s first fashion show for innerwear, the very first innerwear TV commercial in 1958, the special line of underwear created for NASA’s Apollo mission in 1962, introduction of the first men’s bikini brief in 1969, pioneering the use of box packaging for innerwear in 1972, the first ever innerwear fashion show in India in 1995, and many more.

This year also marks 70 years since Jockey stitched the brand name on the waist band of their innerwear. At a time when underwear was not openly spoken about and underwear brands put their names on their products only for legal reasons, Jockey wanted to show the world how proud it was of its products. In what seemed like a small step, Jockey embroidered its name onto the waistbands of its products and was the first brand to ever do so. Jockey’s branding of the band was path-breaking and broke out into a global trend which is seen across brands even today.

Expressing his gratitude on the occasion, Sunder Genomal, Managing Director, Page Industries Limited said, “We are extremely delighted to unveil our #ThereIsOnlyOne pop-up museum to celebrate our incredible journey. Jockey’s success rests on our experience as a heritage brand, our pioneering spirit and our feel for trends. As a brand, we’ve stood for excellent materials and the finest workmanship, as well as special attention to detail and perfect fit. For the last 141 years, Jockey has been an iconic brand that is built on the trust of our consumers and thus we’re thrilled to offer them the unique opportunity to experience the brand’s evolution in an exciting and engaging way.”

The Jockey pop-up museum will also come up in Mumbai from September 8 – 10, 2017 at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.