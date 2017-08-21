Gaurav Jadli, Head of Buying & Merchandising, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd.

Gaurav Jadli is the Head of Buying & Merchandising – Apparel & Accessories at Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited.

Jadli has 14 years of work experience with renowned international and domestic fashion brands like Gant, Nautica, Splash, and Wills Lifestyle to name just a few.

His expertise lies in retail buying, merchandising, strategy and planning, product, inventory management, and brand building.

Gaurav Jadli has done his Post Graduation from National Institute of Fashion Technology in Apparel and Textiles. He has also completed an Executive Program in Sales & Marketing – General Sales, Merchandising and Related Marketing Operations.