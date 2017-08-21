Naaptol to decentralise fulfilment centres; targets Rs 720 crore revenue this fiscal

Multi-channel home shopping company Naaptol is looking to expand and decentralise its fulfilment centres as it targets a revenue of Rs 720 crore this financial year, a top company executive said.

“Our focus this year is to expand and decentralise our logistics. We opened two fulfilment centres last year, and are opening two more this year in Delhi and Hyderabad for an investment of US $1 million,” Founder and Chief Executive of Naaptol Online Shopping, Manu Agarwal told PTI.

According to a PTI report: The company’s turnover for 2016-17 stood at Rs 630 crore.

It is expanding its portfolio as well to offer more than 800 products, he added.

Further, Naaptol is moving towards native language programming, specially focusing on the southern market.

“We are working on two key things this year. One is expanding programming capabilities, and moving towards the regional language side. We are programming close to 700 shows every month,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The company derives 80 per cent of its revenues through commissions from 24/7 advertising.

He said that regional viewership is growing significantly. “Home shopping market share is growing through TV viewership,” he said.

The company is also working towards expanding alternative services like selling insurance.

Naaptol had raised Rs 343 crore of equity funding from Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co in November 2015, for about 20 per cent stake in the company.

It is looking to raise more funds by January next year for its expansion, Agarwal added.