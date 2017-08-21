Nestle ties up with Amazon for new range of Maggi noodles

FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it has tied up with e-commerce player Amazon for the launch of its new range of popular Maggi noodles. The new range — Nutri Licious — will be available to consumers on Amazon.in starting 20 August 2017, Nestle said in a statement.

The product will be subsequently rolled out across various retail outlets in India. General Manager – Foods, Nestle India, Maarten Geraets said the association with Amazon will help the company reach out to consumers across India.

“The Nutri-Licious range is a wholesome proposition targeted towards the breakfast occasions and made with healthier grains like atta and oats with the benefit of fibre and 15 per cent RDA of protein,” Geraets said.

The company said Amazon Prime members will get a 33 per cent discount on the new range as part of the special launch offer.

“Amazon.in today has become a destination for customers seeking diverse & quality selection across categories. We constantly strive to widen this selection by offering millions of products ranging from daily essentials to international gourmet treats. We are excited to associate with Nestle India to launch Maggi Nutri-Licious noodles first on Amazon.in,” said VP – Category Management, Amazon India, Manish Tiwary.

This comes nearly two years after the company went through troubled times during which it was banned across the country. After the ban was lifted from the product, Nestle re-launched its product exclusively on Snapdeal through a flash sale model after five months hiatus.