5 winning strategies for buying and merchandising in retail

In the last few years, we have witnessed enough discussions on Omnichannel strategies, digital strategies from a marketing lens, customer loyalty, and shopper experience. Yet, the focus on Buying and Merchandising strategies in the new world has been virtually non-existent.

It is a known fact that without a great product, no amount of marketing, experience building, or visual merchandising will help a retailer grow.

Retailers are under tremendous pressure today. They are constantly plagued with channel proliferation, fickle consumers, increasing price sensitivity and lack of brand loyalty. To attract new customers and ensure that the existing ones keep coming back, retailers must understand their consumers thoroughly. They must keep abreast of what they like or dislike, the trends they follow, their shopping patterns in order to be able to align merchandise accordingly.

We asked some Buying and Merchandising practitioners to talk about the unique B&M strategies they apply to both, delight consumers as well as turn them into brand loyalists by keeping them coming back for more. Here is what they had to share.