Myntra launches a musical logo in a bid to create an aural imagery for itself

Myntra recently launched its musical logo, adding a new dimension and enhancing its symbolic status as the curator of global fashion in the country. The 1.5 second acoustic theme is an ode to all that the brand represents and aspires to in the coming.

Brand Myntra now has a sonic identity – it can ‘touch’ the consumer using sound. This new sonic identity has recreated the warmth, infectious energy and positivism of a young India, even while expressing the premium, aspirational cues associated with the fashion world. It weaves a multiple range of instruments and sounds and is a spirited expression of Myntra’s brand essence – Transforming your World!

The MOGO and MOGOSCAPE were developed by BrandMusiq, along with Myntra’s management and all the other key stakeholders of the brand. BrandMusiq is the country’s first specialized ‘sonic identity’ company that introduced the concept of ‘MOGO’ or ‘Musical Logo’.

CMO – Myntra, Gunjan Soni, says, “Music has the potential to touch our emotional side while visual creates strong imagery. Now both visual and sonic identity will help strengthen the bond and create an impression to last a lifetime. As a fashion advisor to our consumers, we share a deep connect with them and a sonic identity further elevates our relationship. This is the first time an e-commerce company has launched its MOGO and we are very excited.”

Myntra’s MOGO will soon be part of all core communications. It will not only be a part of TVC’s and digital content, but also have an important role to play in platform assets, including critical customer touch points, such as caller tunes of delivery personnel, IVR among others.