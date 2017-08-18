Crocs expands retail portfolio; opens outlet in Jaipur

Crocs, international footwear brand, has opened their first store in India’s Pink City. The store has opened in Jaipurs’s well known MGF Metropolitan Mall.

Jaipur is popularly known for its various bazaars and malls. Shopping is at its peak and thriving in the city. Crocs has commenced their operations from August 5, 2017. The store is stocked up with an array of flats, loafers, sneakers, flip flops and Crocs’ signature trademark clogs.

Brand Crocs constantly strives to elevate its brand visibility and introduce new styles. The brand’s new campaign Come as You Are with brand ambassadors John Cena, Drew Barrymore, Yoona and Henry Lau is celebrating the uniqueness of individuals and inspire everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

On the opening of the new store, CEO of Crocs India, Deepak Chhabra says, “We wish to reach to every stylish wardrobe to add in the comfort of Crocs. Jaipur is a beautiful city and an attraction for tourists. Jaipur being a new market for us, we are really excited to enter the same and are looking forward to serve it well.”