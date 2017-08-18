Ciclo Café: Retailing food and high-end bicycle brands under one roof

Ciclo Café, a haven for cycling enthusiasts and already a popular name within hospitality and cycling circuits, has announced that it will also retail high-end cycles, along with delectable food.

The concept that birthed the café was to bring together members of the cycling community and foster cycling excellence.

Ciclo Café will now retail some of the best cycle brands from across the globe from the TI Cycle stable, including Ridley, Cannondale, Bianchi, GT, Mongoose, Schwinn, Dahon & Montra, among others.

The cycles are priced in the range of Rs 12,500 to Rs 2.90 lakh. Patrons, who are serious enthusiasts, can also source some of the high-end bikes priced at between Rs 4 to 5 lakh or above, on request.

The café is a one-stop-shop for the sales and service of premium bicycles, cycling merchandise and accessories, expert advice on cycling, and customized cycle rides – all accompanied with world-class hospitality in the form of premium F&B services with multiple cuisines on offer.

“The idea of Ciclo Café is not just to have a cycling-inspired cafe adorned with furniture, lights and other artefacts inspired by bicycle parts but also to bring bicycle culture and a lifestyle centered around cycling. We aim to give Indian cyclists world class equipment to enable them to improve their skills and eventually do well nationally and internationally in this sport,” said, CEO, TI Absolute Concepts (Ciclo Café), Ashish Thadani.

Ciclo Café had previously launched ‘Ciclo Team Racing’ – India’s only Elite Amateur Racing Team in the month of February with Naveen John and Arvind Panwar, Naveen is spearheading the team as its Director and mentor.