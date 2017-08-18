Emami eyes Rs 1,000 crore edible oil business in Bihar

Emami Agrotech, a part of the diversified Emami group, is eyeing to generate a revenue of Rs 1000 crore from edible oil business in Bihar.

“Bihar has emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for our edible oil brands. It has emerged as the second largest market for our edible oil business after West Bengal,” CEO, Emami Agrotech, Sudhakar Desai said in a statement today.

Bihar stands at over 7000 tons per month in a time span of less than three years’ time in terms of sales volume, Desai said.

The company owns state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Haldia in West Bengal and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh with a total manufacturing capacity of around 6,000 tonnes per day. It has an array of brands in the edible oil portfolio.

The Haldia factory is the company’s single largest location unit in India, Desai added.