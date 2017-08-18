Rupa Frontline to expand to West and South India, grow international market share

Rupa Frontline, India’s leading men’s innerwear brand housing an array of sub-brands like Expando, Xing, Hunk, Air, Sky, Interlock, Rib and Kidz, is all about premium comfort within an affordable price range – core strengths that have been the major drivers for the brand’s growth over the years.

“Essentially, our customers are young men between the ages of 15 and 45. We mainly target men from the middle-income group. The men’s range starts from as low as Rs 89 for briefs and goes up to Rs 279, while for boys, the price range is between Rs 66 to Rs 117,” says Rupa Frontline Brand President, Mukesh Agarwal.

Product Portfolio & Innovations

The brand’s present product portfolio consists of vests, briefs and drawers – all of which are available in various designs and styles, for both men and boys. The idea is to provide innovative products that are stylish as well as comfortable.

As a popular innerwear brand, Rupa is always striving to innovate and launch newer products, in order to cater to the changing needs of the consumers.

“We’ve launched a new collection called FL7, which is high-performance premium innerwear made from the finest thread of spandex cotton for superior comfort,” says Agarwal.

“FL7 Seamless Brief, a recent release, is among the most innovative product we have launched. The product is knitted from a single piece of cloth without cutting or stitching,” he adds.

Primary Markets

The brand – whose main markets are located in Northern and Eastern India is now trying to spread its wings in the Western and Southern territories of India. The turnover for Rupa Frontline for FY 16-17 has been around Rs 300 crore.

For the next two to three years, Rupa plans to consolidate its foothold in the Western and Southern states of India.

“We have three EBOs situated at strategic locations across Kolkata. As a brand, we are also present in a number of large format stores and retail outlets perched in the different parts of the country,” says Agarwal.

The brand – as part of its expansion plans – is all set on introducing newer products, at par with the latest global trends, and provide its customers with consistent quality, durability and affordable pricing.

Online Growth

Rupa Frontline is fully exploring the online retail platform with its presence across Rupa’s Online Store, Ebay, Amazon, Paytm, ShopClues and Flipkart.

“Brand Frontline has grown with a CAGR of 7.5 per cent in the last three financial years. We plan to introduce new variants to expand our market share in India and abroad,” concludes Agarwal.