Rihanna launches novelty socks line

Rihanna has launched her first official collection with sock brand Stance.

Each sock features the singer wearing her iconic outfits. One box set, the Rihanna Award Show Box, comes with two pairs of socks covered in two of her most show-stopping red carpet looks: One is her Adam Selman Swarovski crystal dress from the 2014 CFDA Awards. The other is the canary yellow Guo Pei gown with a massive train that she wore to the 2015 Met Gala.

The other box set, the Rihanna Music Video Box, is a tribute to her most incredible and uncommonly cool outfits from her music videos, according to Stance. One of those looks is the red lip, bra, and denim shorts from her Pour It Up video, while the other is the striped look that she wore in Work.

The products range in price from US $16 to US $48.