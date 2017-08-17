America’s biggest mall celebrates silver jubilee

Mall of America, the largest shopping centre in USA, turned 25 in the month of August. The mall has not just thwarted the threat that e-commerce is posing but has strived to be the biggest retail destination in the country. The mall features over 520 stores, 50 restaurants and the largest indoor Nickelodeon theme park.

The 5.6 million square foot (520,000 sq. meter) mall with more than 520 stores and 11,000 employees generates $2 billion in economic activity and has more than 40 million visitors every year. The mall attracts more visitors than Florida’s Disney World.

The mall’s attractions include an amusement park, an aquarium, an indoor zip line and a mirror maze. It also holds fundraisers, dance-a-thons, tribute concerts and celebrity appearances. The mall, its retailers and events raise about $12 million for nonprofits annually.

The mall’s spokesperson, was quoted by Florida Daily Post as saying: “As we look ahead beyond our 25th birthday, we expect to include more entertainment in our retail mix, and continue to integrate digital tools to help enhance the guest’s stay. We’ve succeeded in leading the retail and entertainment space for 25 years, and it’s been a great ride.”