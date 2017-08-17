ORRA expands retail footprint; opens flagship store at Bengaluru

A scintillating experience of diamonds, unmatched to any other, ORRA India’s most trusted brand for diamond jewellery has opened doors to its fourth flagship store in Bengaluru. Located at Phoenix Market City, the store promises to bring an essence of luxury to patrons at Whitefield Road.

Hosting a range of diamond, platinum and gold jewellery including the celebrated ORRA Crown Star, the store was inaugurated by CEO and Director, Vijay Jain.

The inauguration saw glamour hit the ramp with models displaying an elaborate range of jewellery from the brand’s select offerings. From dazzling diamonds to scintillating hues of gold with the perfect touch of platinum.

In addition, celebrated pieces of jewellery that have won awards across the country including Retail Jeweller, JJS-IJ Jewellers’ Choice Design Awards and National Jewellery Awards were on display. Jewellery that dazzled the red carpet at the Academy Awards over the years having being worn by stars such as Julianne Moore, Helena Christenson, Paula Patton and Molly Sims were also on elaborate display.

The event also saw a special art display for every patron walking into the store allowing for them to engage in their own curated work of art.

Commenting on the launch, CEO and Director, ORRA, Vijay Jain said, “A bustling cosmopolitan city, Bengaluru has a younger working population as compared to the other metro cities of India which is a huge advantage to both growing as well as established brands. Consumers here look for that which helps them exude their own individual personality, and ORRA through its design-centric offerings provides exactly that. With jewellery themed around the latest contemporary trends, lightweight and stylish, we have been able to cater to an ever increasing consumer base leading to us opening the doors to our fourth store. As compared to a few years ago when the focus in the Southern market was primarily on gold, today, we have been able to create a niche for diamond and platinum jewellery.”

“Even as we have been setting up the store, we have already witnessed a spur of enquiries for our platinum couple bands, prompting us to increase stock. We look forward to welcoming many more couples to embark on their journey of love with ORRA,” he concluded.