 Growel’s 101 Mall is home to the newest Croma store in Mumbai

Mumbai’s favourite electronics destination Croma, is now at Growel’s 101, Kandivali. The new store offers the complete range of electronics, right from home and kitchen appliances to the digital category of smartphones and laptops – it is the one-stop shop for all electronic needs.

Spread over 10,730 sq. ft., the new Croma store is spacious and promises to offer a holistic shopping experience with over 6000 products that one can choose from – truly making it a shopper’s paradise. The store adorns the ground and the first floor and is home to over 200 brands with more than 6000 gadgets, all under one roof.

Croma has some great ‘opening special offers’ for all it Growel Mall customers – they can enjoy a special 5 per cent Off on their purchase from the store on any product above Rs 15,000. And that’s not all, with its constant endeavour to make customer’s lives ‘brighter’ Croma has special Cashback offers and No Cost EMI options in association with leading banks all through the week!

Announcing the launch, CMO, Croma (Infiniti Retail Ltd.), Ritesh Ghosal said, “We are extremely excited to launch our second store in Kandivali, with this store we get the perfect opportunity to come closer to one of our most important catchment. It has been our endeavour to enhance customer experience, and with this store we aim to take it to the next level.”

The electronics megastore, is known to cater to and delight myriad customers by satisfying not just their electronics needs but also by providing them a world-class shopping experience, with a great shopping ambience, a wide range of products, robust after sales service, trained and knowledgeable sales executives, who help consumers make informed purchase decisions.

Mall Head, Growel’s 101 Mall, Vikas Shetty, said, “We are delighted to house this new Croma store since it is one of India’s largest specialty consumer electronics store. It is known to bring the best of both private label and branded products under one roof, thereby delivering varied choices and best-in-class quality coupled with an exciting experience to our consumers. Our customers have also shown a positive response and we are sure that the new store will herald a new retail experience for our loyal consumers.”

The store will be open from 11.00 am to 9:30pm.