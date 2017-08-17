Aditya Birla Fashion acquires exclusive rights to sell American Eagle products in India

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said it has acquired exclusive rights of the global fashion retail brand American Eagle Outfitters and its sub-brand Aerie in the country.

According to a PTI report: The company will be allowed to operate offline stores and e-commerce site and sell products of these brands in India.

“The company has entered into a multi-store retail and e- commerce license agreement with American Eagle Outfitters, Inc,” Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

“By virtue of the agreement, the company has acquired exclusive rights to use the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands to operate stores and e-commerce site and to sell products of these brands in India,” it added.