Future Consumer Limited introduces potato kettle chips, POOOF!

Future Consumer Limited (FCL), the food and FMCG arm of Future Group has introduced ‘Potato Kettle Chips’, POOOF!, a tantalizing and flavorful snack.

Made through batch frying, POOOF! Potato Kettle Chips are tasty, crunchier and thicker and are closest one could get to homemade chips. Potato Kettle chips are available in four tempting flavours such as Spicy Peri Peri, Tangy Tomato, Zesty Masala and Onion Sour Cream.

Kettle chips are packed in an attractive, colourful and unique design, reflecting the bold and enthusiastic nature of its young consumers. Each pack of Kettle Chips celebrate ones love for food and the sheer joy in eating food.

Speaking about POOOF! Potato Kettle Chips Head – Business Strategy and Marketing, Future Consumer Limited, Rahul Kansal says, “With POOOF! we are trying to make multiple snacking options available to our consumers and Kettle chips is one more product we have to offer after the recently launched Wafflets. Kettle chips takes you back to the traditional way of frying slices of potato batch after batch, giving you the real potato flavor tossed in some special spices. POOOF! Potato Kettle Chips are for foodies who like to relish food without any guilt and is sure to be one of the most popular snack that can be munched anytime.”

POOOF! Potato Kettle Chips are currently available at Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar GenNxt and will be soon available at Foodhall, Nilgiris, Heritage and EasyDay stores. These chips are priced at Rs 30 for 30 gm and Rs 60 for 65 gm.