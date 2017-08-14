Milkfed to put up Verka Booths at HPCL Outlets

Milkfed has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to put up ‘Verka’ booths at selected Retail Outlets of HPCL. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has retail outlets at various locations to market the petroleum products and to provide value added services to the customers.

Milkfed is always at a look out for new avenues to reach the consumer. With this agreement Verka products will be readily available at the HPCL outlets making it easier for people to indulge into their favorite cravings on the go.

Speaking on the occasion Managing Director Milkfed, Manjit Brar, said, “Verka has been delighting customers for many years now. It is one of the most loved dairy brands of the region. The collaboration is a very good opportunity for us to increase consumer engagement and to be able to deliver products more conveniently. This association will help us to expand our business in the region by tapping in the large customer base of HPCL. It will also generate employment opportunities to local youth.”

Added Chief General Manager, HPCL North Zone, Subodh Batra, “Verka is the leading dairy brand in the region. It is our pleasure to associate with Verka to provide our customers healthy, tasty and superior quality products at our outlets.”

HPCL has about 1650 retail outlets in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, HP and J&K. Verka products will be available at selected outlets. Verka is the brand of The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Milkfed), which came into existence in 1973. It has a wide range of products including different variants of pasteurized packed milk, ghee, and butter, available in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India.

Verka also exports ghee to countries like Middle East, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Malaysia.