Pepe Jeans India to open 50 exclusive brand outlets soon

Denim and casual wear major Pepe Jeans London has decided to open 50 EBOs to strengthen its retailing footprint in India. The brand plans on opening 20 of these stores by FY18.

“We have four own stores and will open 20 more in the current fiscal. The number will be gradually scaled up in the coming years. We already have permission for around 50 own single brand stores,” Pepe Jeans India Managing Director Kavindra Mishra told news agency PTI.

The company wants to take advantage of the liberalised policies that allow foreign single-brand retailers to sell through their own stores as well as franchisee outlets.

The plan will help it push its Omnichannel retail strategy.

Currently, the company mostly retails from 217 exclusive franchisee stores and 1000 multi-brand stores.

Mishra said the company was taking over at least some of the franchisee stores to convert them into company owned and company operated stores.

Pepe Jeans has denim line, kids wear and will soon foray into inner wear products. The company will float a joint venture company in which city based Dollar Industries will be picking up 50 per cent stake in SPV.

The equity portion would be Rs 72 crore in the Rs 200 crore project in the SPV that projects to attain a topline of Rs 600 crore in its ninth or 10th year, officials said.

Pepe Jeans India recorded a turnover was Rs 424 crore (in wholesale price) last fiscal. Retail value of Pepe Jeans India is pegged at Rs 800 crore.

Mishra said, Pepe Jeans will foray into Indonesia by early next year. Initially, the market will be serviced from India till a critical mass is reached before local supply chain is established in the country.

Pepe Jeans was also contemplating entering China and dialogue is on, officials said.