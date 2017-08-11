Nandan Reddy

Co-founder

Swiggy

Nandan Reddy is a BITS Pilani alumnus and has previously worked as a consultant and has built another start-up around a tablet-based POS for restaurants. He has been a part of the core management team at Source Pilani, India’s first rural BPO.

Prior to starting Swiggy, Reddy was building a logistics platform called Bundl (which shutdown in June 2014) and was very excited to explore the potential of hyperlocal delivery while tracking the space.

Reddy has also worked with Intellecap as Associate – Business Consulting, IDinsight as External Consultant, Zurna as Founding Partner and Galla as Founder.