Brand Factory announces Independence Day Sale to compete e-commerce giants

Brand Factory, India’s leading fashion discount chain, a part of Future Lifestyle Fashion Limited is celebrating India’s 70th birthday with National Brand Week wherein the retailer is offering 50 per cent discounts on all major brands starting from August 11 till August 15, the company said this in a statement.

The Independence day campaign will run for five days at all of its stores, wherein the customers will get flat 50 per cent discount on all the apparels along with the additional 20 per cent discount on the purchase of 3 merchandise.

“We are really excited about the National Brands Week campaign at all Brand Factory stores. We want our customers to celebrate India’s 70th birthday with their right to wear brands everyday. The emphasis at Brand Factory has always been to offer customers the widest range of brands and categories possible at absolutely great prices in an ambience that befits the brand,” said Business Head, Brand Factory, Suresh Sadhwani.

Launched in October 2006 with its first store in Marthahalli – Bengaluru, Brand Factory today has 55 stores present across the country generating revenue more than Rs 1,200 crore.