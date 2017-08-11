BitBay forays into India, promises multiple benefits to retailers

BitBay one of the top 10 ten cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world with over 200,000 users – is launching a dedicated platform for trade and exchange of cryptocurrency in India. The platform is the easiest and the safest way to buy, sell and trade Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Lisk, Monero, Dash, and Gamecredits.

The prime objective of BitBay India is to remove all misconceptions related to cryptocurrency, and drive more people towards digital currencies.

CEO, BitBay, Sylwestor Suszek and BitBay India Head, Rohit Dahda talked about their innovative product at the Blockchain Conference in Mumbai this week.

“The company will work closely with retailers who can a accept Bitcoin as a medium of payment from the consumer. It will also allow trading of bitcoins held, making it an additional revenue earner for retailers using their platform,” said Dahda.

“In 2018, the company plans on launching BitBay Pay in India – another benefit for the Indian retailer. This platform will give a choice of payment to the consumer across multiple currencies and bitcoins,” he added.

“We are the number one in Eastern-Central Europe with more than 2.0 lakh users that tell about our poplarity and number 10 in the world, operating since 2014. BitBay India has been conceptualized to provide innovative services, support and solution for cryptocurrency users in terms of fast and secure transactions. Our team consists of specialists and Bitcoin enthusiasts who are active in crypto community, attend industry conference events and support charity causes via meaningful fund donations to relevant Indian societies,” said Sylwestor Suszek.

India is one of the largest and fastest growing economy that is on the way of digitization. In the era of global business model that crossing all boundaries, cryptocurrencies can give edge on benefits to digital transactions.

Rohit Dahda said, “We are bringing BitBay in India to facilitate the exchange and trade of multiple cryptocurrencies at our platform with 24/7 support to users which is not available at any other platform right now. We are taking all necessary steps to adhere prescribed rules for BitBay India. In fact, we are offering demo trading for users before using real currency to bring a level of confidence in common people.”

“Very soon we will be bringing more features at platform to cater requirement of common people on day to day basis. We are following high security model and following two fold authentication models for safe transaction,” he concluded.